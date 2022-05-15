Lynnetta Loveland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynnetta Loveland, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lynnetta Loveland, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Lynnetta Loveland works at
Locations
Lynnetta Loveland26 N Arsenal Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Directions (317) 423-0130Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Henry Community Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nita Loveland I'd the most caring, compassionate Doctor I have ever met, she listens to her patients and don't just give them a pill
About Lynnetta Loveland, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1598163602
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
