Lynne Whitney, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lynne Whitney, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wethersfield, CT.
Lynne Whitney works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1025 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 696-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Lynne provides the best medical care in a very compassionate way.She is very patient, very intelligent and listens to all you have to say. I highly recommend her for care. Thank you Lynne
About Lynne Whitney, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1033139613
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynne Whitney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynne Whitney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynne Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynne Whitney works at
14 patients have reviewed Lynne Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynne Whitney.
