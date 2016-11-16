Lynne Westberry is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynne Westberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynne Westberry
Lynne Westberry is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL.
Lynne G Westberry Phd PA1515 N University Dr Ste 203, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 755-0493Monday8:30am - 8:30pmTuesday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:30pmThursday10:00am - 8:30pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Westberry was the third psychologist visited by my distraught, acting-out 16-year-old daughter and she instantly won her trust. Her calm demeanor and gentle encouragement in less than a year helped my daughter get back on track , and restored her sense of well being.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- Miami Veterans Administration Ctr
