See All Psychologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD is a Psychologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    10024 Skokie Blvd Ste 205, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sheban?

    Jan 24, 2019
    Lynne is a great listener who made genuine efforts to understand my issues. After diagnosing me, she walked me through how to treat my anxiety. She was even willing to observe me by placing me in a triggering situation and gave me advice on how to mitigate my anxiety, real time. I am happy to say I am fixed and back to leading a happy life.
    Northbrook, IL — Jan 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sheban to family and friends

    Dr. Sheban's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sheban

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD.

    About Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245220920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hines VA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.