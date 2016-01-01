Lynne Palmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynne Palmer, LMFT
Overview
Lynne Palmer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA.
Lynne Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Sunny Hills Behavioral Health, Inc.140 E Commonwealth Ave Ste 101, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 773-4111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynne Palmer?
About Lynne Palmer, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1588835961
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynne Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynne Palmer works at
Lynne Palmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynne Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynne Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynne Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.