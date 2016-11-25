Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynne Harrison, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lynne Harrison, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Scott C Forrer MD800 N Swan Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 327-2126
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Harrison above any other Psychologist or counselor! She is very attentive, professional, and helps to resolve issues. She helped me through a tough time in my life, as I had suffered a terrible loss of a loved one. Dr. Harrison is definitely one of the best.
About Dr. Lynne Harrison, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1306923859
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.