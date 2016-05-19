Lynne Emerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynne Emerson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Lynne Emerson, LPC is a Psychologist in Okemos, MI.
Lynne Emerson works at
Integrated Family Psychiatry Pllc2422 Jolly Rd Ste 300, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 347-6944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! I look forward to see her every time I have an appointment! She just know how to care, empathize and help you understand some of the issues you are dealing with!
About Lynne Emerson, LPC
- Psychology
- English
- 1053472985
Lynne Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynne Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynne Emerson works at
3 patients have reviewed Lynne Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynne Emerson.
