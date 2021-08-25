Lynne Accetta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lynne Accetta, MA
Overview
Lynne Accetta, MA is a Counselor in Puyallup, WA.
Locations
- 1 702 S Hill Park Dr Ste 204, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 380-9750
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has listened, put things into perspective, and given so much self help to me and my children during what felt like was the hardest time in life. If you want help with your thoughts, feelings, and life, submit to the truth she gives you and learn to become better.
About Lynne Accetta, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1306910799
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynne Accetta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynne Accetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lynne Accetta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynne Accetta.
