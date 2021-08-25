See All Counselors in Puyallup, WA
Lynne Accetta, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Lynne Accetta, MA

Counseling
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lynne Accetta, MA is a Counselor in Puyallup, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    702 S Hill Park Dr Ste 204, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 380-9750
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lynne Accetta?

    Aug 25, 2021
    She has listened, put things into perspective, and given so much self help to me and my children during what felt like was the hardest time in life. If you want help with your thoughts, feelings, and life, submit to the truth she gives you and learn to become better.
    Puyallup patient — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lynne Accetta, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Lynne Accetta, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lynne Accetta to family and friends

    Lynne Accetta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lynne Accetta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lynne Accetta, MA.

    About Lynne Accetta, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306910799
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynne Accetta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynne Accetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Lynne Accetta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynne Accetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynne Accetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynne Accetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lynne Accetta, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.