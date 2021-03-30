Dr. Lynn Zoll, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Zoll, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Lynn Zoll, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Zoll works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Lynn Zoll Psychologist, LLC303 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 636-1229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zoll?
Dr. Zoll brings great insight into the variety of life issues I worked through with her. She offered a new perspective and constructive ways to try new approaches when mine seemed not to be working. She is very kind, warm and easy to talk to. I would highly recommend Dr. Zoll.
About Dr. Lynn Zoll, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1629171236
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School Facility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoll works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.