Lynn Tress, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Tress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynn Tress, LMHC
Overview
Lynn Tress, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Lynn Tress works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Tress?
About Lynn Tress, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1295847721
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn Tress has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Tress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Tress works at
Lynn Tress has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Tress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Tress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Tress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.