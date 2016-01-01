Lynn Tai, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynn Tai, PA
Overview
Lynn Tai, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Physician Assistant in Monterey Park, CA.
Lynn Tai works at
Locations
-
1
Practice210 N Garfield Ave Ste 312, Monterey Park, CA 91754 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Man-kit Leung M.d. Inc.1199 Bush St Ste 620, San Francisco, CA 94109 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Tai?
About Lynn Tai, PA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1619373198
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lynn Tai using Healthline FindCare.
Lynn Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Tai works at
Lynn Tai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Tai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Tai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Tai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.