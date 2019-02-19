See All Counselors in Dothan, AL
Lynn Suggs, MS is a Counselor in Dothan, AL. 

Lynn Suggs works at Professional Counseling and Consutling Service, LLC in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Counseling and Consulting Service, LL
    188 N Foster St Ste 201, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 446-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Dr. Suggs is an outstanding Counselor. I would recommend anyone who is serious about getting the help they need to go to her. Great staff, peaceful environment and she is very commited to helping her clients. This lady doesn't give up and is very thorough.
    none — Feb 19, 2019
    Photo: Lynn Suggs, MS
    About Lynn Suggs, MS

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699784017
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Suggs, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Suggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynn Suggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn Suggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Suggs works at Professional Counseling and Consutling Service, LLC in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Lynn Suggs’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Lynn Suggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Suggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Suggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Suggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

