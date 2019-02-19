Lynn Suggs, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Suggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynn Suggs, MS
Overview
Lynn Suggs, MS is a Counselor in Dothan, AL.
Lynn Suggs works at
Locations
Professional Counseling and Consulting Service, LL188 N Foster St Ste 201, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 446-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suggs is an outstanding Counselor. I would recommend anyone who is serious about getting the help they need to go to her. Great staff, peaceful environment and she is very commited to helping her clients. This lady doesn't give up and is very thorough.
About Lynn Suggs, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1699784017
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn Suggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Suggs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Suggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Lynn Suggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Suggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Suggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Suggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.