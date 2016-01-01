Lynn Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Shell, APN
Overview
Lynn Shell, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Princeton, NJ.
Lynn Shell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Borough of Princeton1 Monument Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8018
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Shell?
About Lynn Shell, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194989517
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn Shell works at
Lynn Shell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Shell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.