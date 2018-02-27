Lynn Rutland-Addy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Rutland-Addy, LPC
Overview
Lynn Rutland-Addy, LPC is a Counselor in Aiken, SC.
Lynn Rutland-Addy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Counseling Associates5210 Woodside Executive Ct, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 226-0275
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Rutland-Addy?
Lynn Rutland-Addy is the best counselor I have ever had! She quickly gets to the core of things and knows exactly how to get one's emotional compass pointed in the right direction.
About Lynn Rutland-Addy, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1306037502
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn Rutland-Addy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Rutland-Addy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Rutland-Addy works at
4 patients have reviewed Lynn Rutland-Addy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Rutland-Addy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Rutland-Addy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Rutland-Addy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.