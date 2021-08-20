Dr. Planchon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Planchon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Planchon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fremont, CA.
Locations
- 1 39560 Stevenson Pl Ste 215, Fremont, CA 94539 Directions (510) 209-9018
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have saw Dr. Planchon for over a year. She is an amazing counselor and I wish I could have stayed with her but I had to move. I definitely will recommend her to anyone trying to seek a compassionate and an outstanding psychologist. She really takes an interest into her clients. She really made me feel comfortable and really dissected my experiences and offered advice like no other professional in this field.
About Dr. Lynn Planchon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881740702
Frequently Asked Questions
