Dr. Lynn Pavlic, OD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Pavlic, OD is an Optometrist in Washington, PA.
Dr. Pavlic works at
Locations
Dr Tom Green & Associates PC150 W Beau St, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-4440
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
In regards to the 1 star comment. I hope you know Dr. Pavlic requires to look in the mirror behind her to read what the patient is reading allowed. Aka she is doing her job! She’s the BEST hands down.
About Dr. Lynn Pavlic, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1669490157
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlic works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlic.
