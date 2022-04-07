See All Physicians Assistants in Syracuse, NY
Lynn Neuburger, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynn Neuburger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY. 

Lynn Neuburger works at Paul S Cohen MD PC in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Internal Medicine Offices of Dr Paul S Cohen
    1000 E Genesee St Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 471-8388
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lynn Neuburger, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306879986
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Neuburger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn Neuburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Neuburger works at Paul S Cohen MD PC in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Lynn Neuburger’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lynn Neuburger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Neuburger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Neuburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Neuburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
