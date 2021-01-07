See All Counselors in Saint Petersburg, FL
Overview

Lynn Nelson, LMHC is a Counselor in Saint Petersburg, FL. 

Lynn Nelson works at The Holistic Mental Health Clinic in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Holistic Mental Health Clinic
    6161 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N Ste 204, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 520-9447
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Lynn Nelson, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437435237
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of South Florida
