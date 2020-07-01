See All Physicians Assistants in Gretna, NE
Lynn Kocian, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Lynn Kocian, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lynn Kocian, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gretna, NE. 

Lynn Kocian works at Gretna Family Health in Gretna, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gretna Family Health
    11820 Standing Stone Dr, Gretna, NE 68028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 332-3903
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Very thorough, excellent provider with great communication skills. Extremely keen on treating the root cause of your illness and thinks out of the box, unlike “health system” providers. Highly recommend.
    Rick — Jul 01, 2020
    Photo: Lynn Kocian, PA-C
    About Lynn Kocian, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386631026
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Kocian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Kocian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynn Kocian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn Kocian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Kocian works at Gretna Family Health in Gretna, NE. View the full address on Lynn Kocian’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Lynn Kocian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Kocian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Kocian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Kocian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

