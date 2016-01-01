Lynn Jumper, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Jumper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynn Jumper, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lynn Jumper, ANP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Wakefield, MA.
Lynn Jumper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center Community Care888 Main St Ste 101, Wakefield, MA 01880 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Jumper?
About Lynn Jumper, ANP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396714499
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lynn Jumper using Healthline FindCare.
Lynn Jumper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Jumper works at
Lynn Jumper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Jumper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Jumper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Jumper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.