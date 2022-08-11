Lynn Gufeld accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Gufeld, AGACNP
Overview
Lynn Gufeld, AGACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Locations
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7069
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring and attentive to all my concerns and needs. She goes above and beyond to answer any question or need I have. I would highly recommend her to anyone!!! If I could I would give her more stars.
About Lynn Gufeld, AGACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154845790
Frequently Asked Questions
