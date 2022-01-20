See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Lynn Griffin, MSN

Midwifery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynn Griffin, MSN is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY.

Lynn Griffin works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Depressive Disorders
Gynecologic Disorders
Acne
Depressive Disorders
Gynecologic Disorders

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 20, 2022
Very helpful and patient with my birth control and feminine health needs. Don't want to see anyone else for this kind of care! When I start my family she will be the one I rely on.
Very kind, generous with time and explains well — Jan 20, 2022
Photo: Lynn Griffin, MSN
About Lynn Griffin, MSN

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336556422
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
Medical Education

