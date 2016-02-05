Lynn Gardiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Gardiner, MFT
Overview
Lynn Gardiner, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Alamitos, CA.
Lynn Gardiner works at
Locations
-
1
Los Alamitos Counseling Center4152 Katella Ave Ste 101A, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 227-2533
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to. Really helped me to understand myself and my loved ones better. I've referred friends to her for therapy. She's great! I will send family members to her if any of them needed a therapist in the future.
About Lynn Gardiner, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104981166
Lynn Gardiner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Gardiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Lynn Gardiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Gardiner.
