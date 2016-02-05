See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Alamitos, CA
Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (9)
Overview

Lynn Gardiner, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Alamitos, CA. 

Lynn Gardiner works at Los Alamitos Counseling Center in Los Alamitos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Alamitos Counseling Center
    4152 Katella Ave Ste 101A, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 227-2533
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 05, 2016
    Easy to talk to. Really helped me to understand myself and my loved ones better. I've referred friends to her for therapy. She's great! I will send family members to her if any of them needed a therapist in the future.
    Susan in Long Beach — Feb 05, 2016
    About Lynn Gardiner, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104981166
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Gardiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn Gardiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Gardiner works at Los Alamitos Counseling Center in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Lynn Gardiner’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Lynn Gardiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Gardiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Gardiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Gardiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

