Lynn Frazier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Frazier, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lynn Frazier, APN is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Lynn Frazier works at
Locations
Liver Wellness8907 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 687-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Frazer for almost 10 years. She guided my treatment for HepC through a liver transplant and the necessary treatment to gain a cure for the HepC. Best medical care provider I’ve ever had!
About Lynn Frazier, APN
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1619918505
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Lynn Frazier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Lynn Frazier works at
22 patients have reviewed Lynn Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Frazier, there are benefits to both methods.