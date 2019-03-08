Dr. Lynn Dimarzio, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimarzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Dimarzio, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Dimarzio, PHD is a Psychologist in Youngstown, OH.
Dr. Dimarzio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony E Bisconti DDS Inc908 Sahara Trl Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 726-2965
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimarzio?
Fantastic, helpful compassionate
About Dr. Lynn Dimarzio, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Italian
- 1417961459
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimarzio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimarzio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimarzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimarzio works at
Dr. Dimarzio speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimarzio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimarzio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimarzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimarzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.