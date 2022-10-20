See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Mechanicsburg, PA
Lynn Thomas Brooks, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Lynn Thomas Brooks, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mechanicsburg, PA. 

Lynn Thomas Brooks works at Couples At Crossroads in Mechanicsburg, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Couples At Crossroads
    5006 Lenker St, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 (717) 919-9457
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lynn Thomas Brooks, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760764112
