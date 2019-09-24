See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Lynette Tschabold Icon-share Share Profile

Lynette Tschabold

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lynette Tschabold is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Lynette Tschabold works at RADIOLOGY HOUSESTAFF in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Tirpack, PA
Amanda Tirpack, PA
10 (1)
View Profile
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
4 (5)
View Profile
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    UC Davis Medical Center
    2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 875-8800
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7111
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lynette Tschabold?

    Sep 24, 2019
    Lynette is a wonderful lady. I'm not being sexist, she is both caring and knolegable about her vocation. While you are with her you feel like the only person that she cares about.
    Howaed Gray — Sep 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lynette Tschabold
    How would you rate your experience with Lynette Tschabold?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lynette Tschabold to family and friends

    Lynette Tschabold's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lynette Tschabold

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lynette Tschabold.

    About Lynette Tschabold

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750757043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynette Tschabold is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynette Tschabold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynette Tschabold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynette Tschabold has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynette Tschabold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynette Tschabold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynette Tschabold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lynette Tschabold?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.