Lynette Moon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lynette Moon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Danville, IN. 

Lynette Moon works at Westside Gastroenterology Consultants in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Gastroenterology Consultants
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 100, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 06, 2021
Very thorough.
James Mayle — Dec 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lynette Moon, PA-C
About Lynette Moon, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1598131278
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Purdue University - Bachelor of Science
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Lynette Moon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynette Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lynette Moon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lynette Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lynette Moon works at Westside Gastroenterology Consultants in Danville, IN. View the full address on Lynette Moon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lynette Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynette Moon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynette Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynette Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

