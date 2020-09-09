See All Nurse Practitioners in Modesto, CA
Lynette Ensminger, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lynette Ensminger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA. 

Lynette Ensminger works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Briggsmore Specialty Center
    1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 550-4720
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lynette Ensminger, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548447345
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynette Ensminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynette Ensminger works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Lynette Ensminger’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lynette Ensminger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynette Ensminger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynette Ensminger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynette Ensminger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

