Lyndsay Hafferty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lyndsay Hafferty
Overview
Lyndsay Hafferty is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Lyndsay Hafferty works at
Locations
East Valley Family Physicians1455 W Chandler Blvd Ste A4, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-2900
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was looking for a doctor office that was close to my new home we bought and this awesome nurse practitioner is literally 5 mins from my house. I’m so happy to have found her. She’s quick, amazing, she listen and I have never felt rushed. My appointments have been quick but efficient. My husband loves her too. Thanks for being so great!
About Lyndsay Hafferty
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477945095
Frequently Asked Questions
Lyndsay Hafferty accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lyndsay Hafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lyndsay Hafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyndsay Hafferty.
