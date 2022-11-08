See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Lyndsay Hafferty

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lyndsay Hafferty is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Lyndsay Hafferty works at East Valley Family Physicians in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Family Physicians
    1455 W Chandler Blvd Ste A4, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 899-2900
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lyndsay Hafferty

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477945095
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lyndsay Hafferty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lyndsay Hafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lyndsay Hafferty works at East Valley Family Physicians in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Lyndsay Hafferty’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lyndsay Hafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyndsay Hafferty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyndsay Hafferty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyndsay Hafferty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

