Lyndi Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lyndi Davis, NP
Lyndi Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Lyndi Davis works at
Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Directions (260) 478-5110
I love Lyndi! She always listens to all my problems and probably thinks I’m a hypochondriac but still provides me with advice, helps me figure out what’s wrong and is always super sweet!
Lyndi Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lyndi Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyndi Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyndi Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyndi Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.