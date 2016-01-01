Dr. Lyndee Lerette, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndee Lerette, DNP
Overview
Dr. Lyndee Lerette, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. They graduated from Clarkson College | Creighton University and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Lerette works at
Locations
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 340, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0570
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lyndee Lerette, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497329924
Education & Certifications
- Clarkson College | Creighton University
