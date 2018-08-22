Lynda Surck, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynda Surck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynda Surck, PA
Overview
Lynda Surck, PA is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Lynda Surck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pavlides & Benson OB/GYN2 Teleport Dr, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 273-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynda Surck?
I have been a patient of Lynda’s through my 4 children all high risk and everything in between. I absolutely love and trust Lynda. She’s compassionate, understanding and very thorough. Best of the best. I highly recommend her.
About Lynda Surck, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538461082
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynda Surck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lynda Surck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynda Surck works at
29 patients have reviewed Lynda Surck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Surck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynda Surck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynda Surck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.