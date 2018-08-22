See All Physicians Assistants in Staten Island, NY
Lynda Surck, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Lynda Surck, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lynda Surck, PA is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Lynda Surck works at Pavlides & Benson OB/GYN in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pavlides & Benson OB/GYN
    2 Teleport Dr, Staten Island, NY 10311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 273-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Disorders
Infections
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Gynecologic Disorders
Infections
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lynda Surck?

Aug 22, 2018
I have been a patient of Lynda’s through my 4 children all high risk and everything in between. I absolutely love and trust Lynda. She’s compassionate, understanding and very thorough. Best of the best. I highly recommend her.
Lori Spagnola in Staten Island , NY — Aug 22, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lynda Surck, PA
How would you rate your experience with Lynda Surck, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lynda Surck to family and friends

Lynda Surck's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lynda Surck

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lynda Surck, PA.

About Lynda Surck, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538461082
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Lynda Surck, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynda Surck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lynda Surck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lynda Surck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lynda Surck works at Pavlides & Benson OB/GYN in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Lynda Surck’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Lynda Surck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Surck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynda Surck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynda Surck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lynda Surck, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.