Lynda Maxfield, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Lynda Maxfield, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    812 Root St, Flint, MI 48503 (810) 406-4246

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 05, 2022
Lynda , Randal, Antonia etc. are by far the best team (family) that all come together to help you as an individual as well as a team with your addiction!!! I am 44 years old and I am so grateful to have Lynda as my Dr. And In my life!! She Listens to you and does not judge you at all! I have never lied or had to candy coat anything with her Or the counselors, as long as you are honest and open with them You will overcome your addiction! Good luck !! You have found the right doctor now it’s up to you!!
JACKIE MASON — Mar 05, 2022
About Lynda Maxfield, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932654753
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lynda Maxfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lynda Maxfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Lynda Maxfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Maxfield.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynda Maxfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynda Maxfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

