Lynda Macpherson, CDP
Lynda Macpherson, CDP is a Counselor in Bellingham, WA.
- 1 2950 Newmarket St Ste 101-289, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (425) 231-5470
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Kind, empathetic, and helpful - she gave me some great coping mechanisms that I use all the time.
About Lynda Macpherson, CDP
- Counseling
- English
- 1699134635
Lynda Macpherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lynda Macpherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Macpherson.
