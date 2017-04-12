Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helfend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD is a Counselor in Laguna Hills, CA.
Dr. Helfend works at
Locations
-
1
Lynda Helfend, PhD23121 Plaza Pointe Dr Ste 150, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 201-4516Monday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Helfend?
Excellent results, very kind and compassionate Helping me greatly
About Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1467433581
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helfend has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helfend accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helfend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helfend works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Helfend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helfend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helfend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helfend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.