Lynda Hargroves, LCSW

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Lynda Hargroves, LCSW is a Counselor in Johnson City, TN. 

Locations

    4132 Bristol Highway Parkside Ctr Ste 3, Johnson City, TN 37601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 952-4666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Mood and Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lynda Hargroves, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922181817
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynda Hargroves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynda Hargroves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Lynda Hargroves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Hargroves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynda Hargroves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynda Hargroves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

