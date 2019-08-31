Lynda Gantt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynda Gantt, MFT
Lynda Gantt, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Maria, CA.
Lmg Resources Inc.301 E Cook St Ste K, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-1093
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Tremendous background and knowledge. Very easy to talk to. Her calendar is very stacked because she is such a great provider.
About Lynda Gantt, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1245301555
Lynda Gantt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynda Gantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lynda Gantt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Gantt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynda Gantt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynda Gantt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.