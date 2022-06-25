Lynda Burt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynda Burt, APNP
Overview
Lynda Burt, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Lynda Burt works at
Locations
Fordem Connections2000 Fordem Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 280-2775
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great nurse and a awesome human being. She always make me feel better.
About Lynda Burt, APNP
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1942663794
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynda Burt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
