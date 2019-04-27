Dr. Lyn Tran, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyn Tran, OD
Dr. Lyn Tran, OD is an Optometrist in Castle Rock, CO.
Dr Lyn D Tran. Od Inc.133 Sam Walton Ln Ste B, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 663-2029
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Tran is warm and personable and very thorough! She explains things and listens well. She is also wonderful with my kids’ eye exams. She presents things to them in understandable language and is very kind and reassuring. Plus, I just love her warm and happy personality! We have been seeing her for about 4 years now.
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
