Dr. Lyn-Marie Behmke, OD
Overview
Dr. Lyn-Marie Behmke, OD is an Optometrist in East Providence, RI. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Locations
Dr Thomas Antonian Od2757 Pawtucket Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 434-5532
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is friendly and helpful, Dr Behmke is knowledgeable and patient. She explained exactly what was going on with my vision.
About Dr. Lyn-Marie Behmke, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese
- 1104930841
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Dr. Behmke speaks Portuguese.
