Lyle Rapp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lyle Rapp, MFT
Overview
Lyle Rapp, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA.
Lyle Rapp works at
Locations
-
1
Therapaz Counseling A Licensed Clinical Social Worker Corporation17772 Irvine Blvd Ste 102, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 639-4223
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lyle Rapp?
About Lyle Rapp, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1023024783
Frequently Asked Questions
Lyle Rapp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lyle Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lyle Rapp works at
2 patients have reviewed Lyle Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyle Rapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyle Rapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyle Rapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.