Geriatric Medicine
Lyle Molina, NP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Lyle Molina works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Medical Group - Midtown
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

About Lyle Molina, NP

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649687435
Frequently Asked Questions

Lyle Molina, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyle Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lyle Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lyle Molina works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Lyle Molina’s profile.

Lyle Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lyle Molina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyle Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyle Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

