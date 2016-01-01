See All Clinical Psychologists in Mount Vernon, IL
Lydia Williams

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lydia Williams is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Vernon, IL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4230 Lincolnshire Dr Ste E, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 242-4205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lydia Williams

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184721110
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lydia Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lydia Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lydia Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lydia Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lydia Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lydia Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

