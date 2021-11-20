Dr. Roth-Laube has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lydia Roth-Laube, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lydia Roth-Laube, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Minneapolis, MN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1660 Highway 100 S Ste 142, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 544-5719
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth-Laube?
Outstanding therapist whom I've recommended to several people and they have all had an excellent experience due to her expertise. Her knowledge combined with her practical approach to problem solving gets to the bottom of issues quickly and compassionately.
About Dr. Lydia Roth-Laube, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770636771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth-Laube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth-Laube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth-Laube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth-Laube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth-Laube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth-Laube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.