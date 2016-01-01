Lydia Redden is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lydia Redden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lydia Redden
Overview
Lydia Redden is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Lydia Redden works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lydia Redden?
About Lydia Redden
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- Female
- 1295396588
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lydia Redden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lydia Redden using Healthline FindCare.
Lydia Redden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lydia Redden works at
Lydia Redden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lydia Redden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lydia Redden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lydia Redden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.