Dr. Lydia Golub, PHD
Dr. Lydia Golub, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Upper Montclair, NJ.
Lydia Z. Golub, Ph.D.50 Upper Montclair Plz # 209, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 655-9472
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Lydia is an incredible therapist. Most important to me is that I never feel like a single minute of our sessions is wasted. No matter what topic or issue we cover in a session, Lydia is always able to provide wonderful insight and guidance.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Ukrainian
- 1003095134
- Trinitas Hospital
- University of Rochester
Dr. Golub accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golub speaks Ukrainian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.
