Lydia Franklin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lydia Franklin, FNP
Overview
Lydia Franklin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Lydia Franklin works at
Locations
Centrosalud PC6063 Mount Moriah Road Ext Ste 4, Memphis, TN 38115 Directions (901) 531-8800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lydia Franklin, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083673792
Frequently Asked Questions
Lydia Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lydia Franklin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lydia Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lydia Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lydia Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.