Overview

Dr. Luz Castillo, DC is a Chiropractor in Homestead, FL. 

Dr. Castillo works at Urology Center of South Florida in Homestead, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, Doral, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Medical Diagnostics-Homestead
    941 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 905-1127
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Advance Therapy Center Inc.
    8000 W Flagler St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 520-7720
  3. 3
    Gables Chiropractic
    3625 NW 82nd Ave Ste 320, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 905-1127
  4. 4
    Miami Clinica de Accidentes - Dr. Luz Castillo
    8370 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 520-7720
  5. 5
    13501 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 905-1127
  6. 6
    Affiliated Healthcare Centers Inc
    9091 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 905-1127

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 07, 2019
    Dr. Luz Castillo, I want to thank you for the excellent treatment I received at your clinic; All your staff was always very kind and professional during each visit. Thanks to the physiotherapies that I received at your clinic, I was able to return to my everyday activities quickly. I recommend anyone suffering from any car accident or fall to receive immediate treatment at your clinic. Thank you so much.
    Rudy Nestor in Hialeah, FL — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Luz Castillo, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336164581
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • King's College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luz Castillo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

