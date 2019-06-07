Dr. Luz Castillo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Castillo, DC
Overview
Dr. Luz Castillo, DC is a Chiropractor in Homestead, FL.
Dr. Castillo works at
Locations
-
1
Excel Medical Diagnostics-Homestead941 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 905-1127Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Advance Therapy Center Inc.8000 W Flagler St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 520-7720
-
3
Gables Chiropractic3625 NW 82nd Ave Ste 320, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 905-1127
-
4
Miami Clinica de Accidentes - Dr. Luz Castillo8370 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 520-7720
- 5 13501 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 905-1127
-
6
Affiliated Healthcare Centers Inc9091 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (305) 905-1127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
Dr. Luz Castillo, I want to thank you for the excellent treatment I received at your clinic; All your staff was always very kind and professional during each visit. Thanks to the physiotherapies that I received at your clinic, I was able to return to my everyday activities quickly. I recommend anyone suffering from any car accident or fall to receive immediate treatment at your clinic. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Luz Castillo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1336164581
Education & Certifications
- King's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.