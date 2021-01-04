See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Overview

Lutricia Harrison, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Lutricia Harrison works at NPC Family Health Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    412 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste H, Houston, TX 77060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 260-6622
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lutricia Harrison, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912948555
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lutricia Harrison, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lutricia Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lutricia Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lutricia Harrison works at NPC Family Health Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Lutricia Harrison’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lutricia Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lutricia Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lutricia Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lutricia Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

